While some OEMs are busy trying to make their under display camera technologies to possibly remove the need for a notch, here is Samsung experimenting on a new notch design. The South Korean tech giant already has its Under Panel Camera but it’s not widely used yet on many Galaxy devices. For the tablets, the next-gen Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may have a notch but a different size and shape. Instead of the usual punch-hole or pill-shaped cutout found on mobile devices, Samsung may implement a wider notch.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will come with a wide notch. We can expect two front-facing cameras. The selfie camera system will be be able to record 4K at 60fps as per our source. One camera will be ultra wide-angle.

Not much details have been presented but the notch may be useful. It may remind you of the new MacBook Pro’s notch. We can assume the goal is to have a bigger screen real estate.

Ice Universe shared an image render so we have an idea:

Much has been said about the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 series. The Ultra variant will run 8GB RAM and Android 12. Image renders all variants have surfaced.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may be released in limited units. The Ultra is said to have a massive 14.6-inch display and run on Exynos 2200 chipset or Snapdragon 898 in other regions.

The tablet series may be delayed but we’re still hoping things will change for the better. We can also look forward to a Lite variant. Expect more related information will surface in the coming months or until Samsung reveals the real thing.