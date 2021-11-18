The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series has been anticipated since the first time specs were leaked back in May. We mentioned there will be different variants with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra as the ultimate model. There may be no AMD-based Exynos 2200 chip but the tablets may also run on Snapdragon 898 processor. We said the Ultra may be released in limited units. More image renders surfaced together with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Lite. Just recently, we also said the Ultra variant has hit Geekbench with 8GB RAM and Android 12.

Launch is imminent–or so we think. We’re hearing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 may be delayed. The Galaxy S22 launch is still on schedule. But for the tech giant’s next-gen flagship Android tablet, we may have to wait a bit.

The reason mainly is because of COVID-19. The pandemic isn’t over and sadly, cases have been rising in Samsung Digital City in Suwon. Working conditions have been adjusted so we’re expecting a possible delay.

Some employees have been infected so Samsung is taking measures. Only 30% of employees will be required on-site. The rest will work from home, at least, for the next six weeks.

A Samsung employee assured the outbreak will not affect the Galaxy S22 production and launch. It still is right on schedule. The Galaxy Tab S8 may be affected but we’re hoping it wouldn’t have come to that.

A mid-January 2022 production of the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra is expected. Let’s wait and see what will happen in the next few months.