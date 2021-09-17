Leaks, speculations, and rumors about upcoming Samsung Galaxy devices are aplenty. You learn something new each day especially about the new phones yet to be announced like the Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy S22 series. Chinese leakster Ice universe has also been busy with sharing details and the latest are about the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The Galaxy Tab S8 series has been mentioned already. It may come with an Ultra model but no AMD-based Exynos processor.

Last month, it was mentioned the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablets may run on Snapdragon 898 processor. But then it may also use Exynos 2200 chipset on some regions.

As per our source, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, codenamed SM-X906B, will come with large display measuring 14.6-inches with 2960 x 1848 resolution. The huge tablet will also be powered by an 11500mAh battery.

With the size and specs, we can say the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will rival the Apple iPad Pro. This means a premium price as well for the premium specs.

We’re expecting the Galaxy Tab S8 tablets will be unveiled together with the Galaxy S22 series in Q1 next year. The Tab S8 will follow the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and other related variants. Aside from the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, there will also be the regular Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ models.