The Samsung Galaxy S8 may be delayed until late March or early April but we’ve been hearing talks that it is almost ready and will be shown off to some important people during the Mobile World Congress. We know the possibility of the new premium flagship being leaked more frequently ahead of the official launch but we have a feeling Samsung is done with production. The company may only be doing a lot of tests to ensure that there won’t be any overheating and explosion especially now that they reportedly have a new supplier.

We also have a feeling that rumors and leaks will only be released more often, maybe even everyday, until the official announcement. We learned it will get a 6GB RAM variant, 3250mAh battery, bigger display, S Pen, iris recognition tech, infinity display, AI button, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Bixby among others.

We’ve also seen a number of renders and leaked images but this new set is probably the most accurate. We’re not sure yet if it’s really for a new Samsung smartphone but we’ve got word these are the original cases. The images show us the device has edges, fingerprint reader located at the back, and bigger display. The screen is expected to be really bigger at anything between 5.7 and 6.2 inches.

The phone is now rumoured to be announced on March 29. As for the other specs, we’re expecting that Samsung Galaxy S8 will be powered by a Qualcomm S835 or Exynos processor, 64GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, IP68 approval, and Gorilla Glass screen.

VIA: SAMSUNG HDblog.it