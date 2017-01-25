Much has been said about the unannounced Galaxy S8. At least we’re certain now that Samsung is still going with the plan despite the Note 7 fiasco. It’s a good thing that the South Korean tech giant was able to identify the main cause with the help of third-party groups, experts, and analysts. When it comes to the premium flagship Galaxy S phone, we know it will feature a new AMOLED display and that it may look more like the S7 Edge. There’s also the rumor that it will use 3D touch-like technology.

Phone could also be have a Y-OCTA display. We’re still not sure about the dual curved edge screen or an all-screen design. We just know the device will come in two different sizes but both almost bezel-less.

The idea isn’t alien to us because the past couple of years, Samsung has released the Galaxy S phones in more than one variant. There’s the plain, flat version and another one bigger or one with curved edges. For the Galaxy S8, we’re assuming size will be somewhere between 5- to 6-inches. We’ve heard a lot of rumors and speculations already accompanied by new image renders but we just learned their codenames–Dream and Dream 2.

Samsung’s next-gen Galaxy S device is believed to have an “infinity display”. We’re assuming the name is somehow related to number “8” from the S8 name aside from the fact that the display extends to the left and right of the front panel.

Sources are saying the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the rear. There’s no brand logo in front because extra space is dedicated for the display. There will still be a 3.5mm headphone socket contrary to earlier reports. We heard the iris recognition technology first launched on the Note 7 will also be available.

When it comes to imaging, this one will have a duo pixel camera, and built-in object recognition. Other possible specs and features include the following: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 64GB built-in storage, microSD card slot for expansion, USB-C, the Bixby AI assistant. As with compatibility, the Galaxy S8 is expected to work with the Gear 360 camera and the Gear VR headset.

