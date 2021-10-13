Another day, another set of information about the upcoming Galaxy S22 series is available. For today, we’ll focus more on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s camera system. The ultimate model will be released together with the vanilla Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus. The next premium flagship series will launch in the first quarter of 2022. It could be in February as the Galaxy S21 FE could silently roll out in January.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to come with S-Pen support and possibly a built-in slot for it. It will look more like a Galaxy Note with its rounded display and straight lines.

The latest renders shared by our source shows the smartphone in white, black, and burgundy red. It will still come with a quad camera setup with a new P-shared design on the rear.

The camera module will probably make the phone heavier especially since there could be a stylus slot. There could be the 108MP main camera and not 200MP as earlier rumored.

We saw the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra case renders that surfaced on the web, as well as, that dummy unit. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra name has been confirmed so don’t expect a Galaxy Note 22.

The different camera and frame design are almost certain. We can also look forward to that 10x zoom camera. We can also look forward to that 25W wired fast charging and batteries with lower capacity.