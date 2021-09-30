With rumors of Samsung cancelling the release of the Galaxy S21 FE, we can probably expect more focus will be given on to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The South Korean tech giant is working on a number of phone series. The Fan Edition is probably not as significant. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is actually selling well so Samsung is thinking of diverting the supply of components to the foldable phones. As for the Galaxy S22, the phone series is said to use a different Snapdragon.

The Galaxy S22 series may include a regular Galaxy S22 and a Galaxy S22 Pro. The Galaxy S22 Ultra could be known as the Galaxy Note 22 Ultra instead. A lot of details have surfaced already but we anticipate more information will be released until the official product launch.

The next-gen Galaxy S22 series is said to be revealed in January 2022. We’re looking at new camera modules and design, a built-in S-Pen stylus (Ultra), 50MP camera system (non-Ultra) and another one with 108MP.

Samsung Galaxy S22 will probably have a lower battery capacity. A Samsung battery has been spotted. A battery with model number EB-BS901ABY has been certified recently.

This is believed to be for the Galaxy S22 but it’s only 3590mAh. Typical capacity could Listed capacity could be 3700mAh. This is disappointing because the Galaxy S21 is powered by a 4000mAh battery.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing about lower battery capacities. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to have the same 5000mAh vattery while the Galaxy S22+ will come with a 4500mAh batt–lower than 4800mAh of the Galaxy S21+.