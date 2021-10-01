The Samsung Galaxy S22 series may be more than ready compared to the Galaxy S21 FE. The Fan Edition has been rumored to be cancelled already, still no thanks to the chip supply shortage. The recently announced Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also more popular compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. As for the Galaxy S22, the next-gen premium flagship series has been a favorite topic here lately. Several images have surfaced including more details. The latest sighting includes photos of the Galaxy S22 phone cases.

The protective phone cases are now under development. These could just be the initial designs or prototypes though. Upon closer inspection, we can see some changes especially on the camera module.

The shape fits those renders we have seen in the past. This means the camera module will be different especially for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The case matches the leaked design.

It’s not clear though if the cameras will be in ‘P’ position or ’11’ as we have seen recently. The different camera and frame design may be something to look forward to. Much has been said about the Galaxy SS 22 phones but we believe more will be revealed in the coming months and until the formal launch.

To recap, we already mentioned a number of things like Samsung Galaxy S22 batteries may be lower in capacity. One variant may come with a built-in S-Pen stylus. The regular and Plus variant may use a 50MP camera system while the Ultra will use 108MP.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to offer 45W charging support. There’s won’t be any under-display camera tech. The phones will run on Snapdragon 898 or Exynos 2200 in some regions.