We’re still not sure about the fate of the Galaxy Note series. It was cancelled for this year and has been replaced by the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The two foldable phones may soon be shadowed by the Galaxy S22 series. Of course, we’re still expecting the Galaxy S21 FE just before the end of the year. As for the next-gen Galaxy Note, we’re still not sure. We mentioned the Samsung Galaxy Note trademark name was not renewed so it may be discontinued.



But then over a week ago, the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Note is said to be in the works. The Note series could still be gone because the Galaxy S22 variant with the built-in S-Pen support may be enough.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will follow the Galaxy S21 Ultra with the same S-Pen support. It may not come with an under-display camera yet and may look more like a Galaxy Note.

A Galaxy S22 may come with a built-in S-Pen. It may not just offer S-Pen support but with a real S-Pen already. The screen ratio could be 19.3:9 bigger enough for a stylus to work on–just like the Galaxy Note.

The phone’s battery could be 5000mAh because such a device needs more power. The Galaxy S22 Ultra may offer 45W charging support and 10x zoom camera.

Samsung will still release other Galaxy S22 variants. There will be a regular Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ version. They will run on Snapdargon 898 or Exynos 2200 in many regions, with no ToF sensor nor a 200MP camera, and maybe smaller batteries compared to the Galaxy S21 series.