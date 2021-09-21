Another day, another new detail about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series is discovered. Yesterday, battery details were leaked. We said the phones will arrive with lower battery capacity. The Ultra variant can offer 45W charging support. We also know the phones will run on either Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 898 processor. Camera specs have surfaced including 10x zoom camera, possibly a 200MP camera, and no ToF sensor. Don’t expect an under-display camera tech as the Galaxy S22 won’t implement that yet.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be the next flagship offering from the South Korean tech giant. It follows the Galaxy Z series as the next premium release. We’re no longer expecting a Galaxy Note 21, just the Galaxy S21 FE.

The Galaxy S22 will have three variants: the regular Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra which will come with S-Pen support. A number of details have been shared already. The Galaxy S22+ may come with a smaller battery at only 4500mAh. The battery is downgraded already from the previous 4800mAh of the Galaxy S21+.

When it comes to imaging, you can still expect an Infinity-O punch-hole cutout. There won’t be an under display camera yet like the one used on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The selfie camera will be at 10 megapixels.

The main camera system of the Galaxy S22+ will have a 50MP ISOCELL GN5 sensor plus a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. We can expect the whole camera system to offer more advanced camera performance.