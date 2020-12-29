The Samsung Galaxy S21 series has yet to be officially announced by the South Korean tech giant. It’s not really too early but the company has recently opened up pre-order for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra, at least, in the United States. Other countries may also follow but for now, those in the US can reserve for a Galaxy S21 unit. Much information have been shared already anyway so maybe you can already decide if you’re getting a new phone.

For real Samsung fans, any model will be a great choice. However, the Ultra variant is something to really consider because it will come with S Pen support. In about two weeks from today, we’ll get to confirm everything we know so far.

Launch day is said to be January 14, 2021. Samsung is doing an announcement earlier than usual. It’s about a month before the annual February launch. When the phones are announced, we’ll see if the pre-order is really shorter.

We can’t wait to confirm the S Pen support on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, as well as, the European prices that were recently leaked for all models. We’ll probably get to see if those Samsung Galaxy S21 wallpapers, DeX and lockscreen images leaked are real. We’ll also confirm those colors mentioned.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Pre-order Details

Feel free to sign-up now if you’re getting a new Galaxy S21. That is, if you are in the US. Pre-ordering for a unit means you can get first dibs on the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, or Galaxy S21 Ultra. Go to your Samsung Shop app and click on the ‘Reserve Now’ button.