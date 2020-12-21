Wallpapers being leaked usually tell us of a gadget’s imminent launch. The last major set we remember being leaked and actually turning out to be real was that for the Pixel 4a. The images were released in May but only to be confirmed in August. There was also that gallery of Samsung Galaxy S20 wallpapers show up ahead of the Unpacked event. This time, we’re seeing wallpapers for the Galaxy S21. The source showed 23 images and some are animated. A specific folder was also provided for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. We are assuming the images are only a bit bigger because the designs are just the same.

Samsung seems to be ready with the Unpacked 2021 event. It can also be assumed it will still be done virtually. The pandemic isn’t over so we doubt if a major physical event will be held.

The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra have been hot topics here lately. The launch is happening soon–in about three weeks from today–which is earlier than usual as we’ve been saying.

More details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy 21 series are expected to be leaked. More photos will also surface before the official announcement. These Galaxy S21 wallpapers may just be the first of many sets that will be released for the next premium flagship phones.

Check out samples below:

These wallpapers may be preloaded on the Galaxy S21 phones. The color schemes used somehow give us ideas about the possible color options. The set also includes DeX wallpapers and lockscreen images. Wallpapers released by Samsung usually match the phone colors so we’re expecting Purple, Red, Blue, and maybe Pink. Let’s wait and see.