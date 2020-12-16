The Galaxy S21 series will offer stylus support. This we can say with confidence as Dr. TM Roh, Samsung’s President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, confirmed the idea in a recent published statement. The South Korean tech executive has proudly shared highlights of 2020 and how the company has helped usher 5G tech into the mobile business, as well as, introduced the foldable phone category. We learned more foldable smartphones will be released in 2021. More advancements will also be added to the AI game, 5G, and the Internet of Things.

Samsung will begin the year with the next-gen premium flagship series–the Galaxy S21. There will be the regular Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The phones are said to feature better cameras described to be “super-intelligent”. They will offer pro-grade camera and video capabilities.

What’s more interesting is a confirmation that the Galaxy Note experience will be added to other devices in the Galaxy lineup. This means the stylus experience for the Galaxy S21. It’s the other premium flagship series. We won’t be surprised if someday, the Galaxy Fold Z line will also receive the same stylus support.

Koh said: “We’ve also been paying attention to people’s favorite aspects of the Galaxy Note experience and are excited to add some of its most well-loved features to other devices in our lineup.”

It’s now clear that an earlier Unpacked event will happen in January. We’re just happy to know Samsung continues to listen to the consumers. As we’ve been saying the past few weeks, the Galaxy S21 Ultra may come with stylus support. We’re not sure though if it will just be the feature or capability or if it will still really come with an S Pen.

Here are some new details we can share: the January 14 Unpacked event may happen. Pre-orders will begin the next day while market release will start on January 29. The phones will run on Snapdragon 888 5G processor.

The display sizes will be 6.2-inches (Galaxy S21), 6.7-inches (Galaxy S21 Plus), and 6.8-inches (Galaxy S21 Ultra). Color options will be Violet, Gray, White, and Pink for the regular variant. The Plus model will get Violet, Black, and Silver. The Ultra variant will only be sold in Black and Silver.

The standard storage will be 256GB. When it comes to the batteries, they will be 4000mAh, 4800mAh, and 5000mAh, respectively. Expect more advanced cameras with the Ultra using up to 108MP.