The crazy 2020 will be over soon. This means a new year of hope and well, new gadgets. The Android community is anticipating for Samsung to introduce its next-gen premium flagship series that will be out in three variants. The launch is a month earlier than usual as already confirmed. We’ve been looking forward to a January 14 reveal and it seems it’s going to happen. That is less than three weeks from today so expect more details and teasers will be shared in the coming days.

Several details have been confirmed like that S-Pen support for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. European prices have also been made public. Even wallpapers, DeX,and lockscreen images were discovered. To make things more real, a Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus hands-on and early review surfaced on YouTube.

If you’re planning to get your hands on a new Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, or Galaxy S21 Ultra, you may need to place your pre-order as fast as you can. Samsung may be announcing just a short pre-order time. There is no confirmation but related information are being leaked in South Korea.

Pre-order is said to run from January 15 to 21. That is less than week only which makes it the shortest pre-sale window by Samsung. Usually, pre-orders run for two weeks.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Launch, Pre-Order Dates

The January 14 public launch will still happen. It could be because Samsung wants to see how the public will receive the new Galaxy S21 phones. The company may simply be cutting the window because pre-sales have been down in previous years.

After the January 15 to 21 pre-order, market release will be January 29. The dates are only for South Koren but we believe other key markets will get the phone soon after. In some regions, a same-day global release may also occur.