More details about the Galaxy S21 are surfacing on the web. Expect more will be revealed in the coming weeks and months or until the official launch. There is no exact date yet but we’re looking forward to a January Unpacked event. A source earlier said the announcement will happen on January 14. We’re not worried about the schedule. We just want to be sure that Samsung is still right on track. We know it is after all the leaks and rendered images we’ve featured here.

A lot has been said about the next-gen premium flagship smartphone. We recently mentioned it may not come with a charger. It may also use Snapdragon 888 aside from Exynos 2100. We actually shared with you everything we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy S21 Series.

The latest we have are new videos that show off the camera modules of each phone. The Galaxy S21 presents three cameras while the Galaxy S21 Ultra has four cams. The Galaxy S21 will be more similar to the Plus version when it comes to the imaging department from the 12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 64MP telephone lens. The Ultra model may come with 108MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP 10X telephoto + another 10MP 3x telephone with ToF sensor.

The videos also show the possible color of the Galaxy S21. There is the Phantom Violet color options as shown on the Galaxy S21. Rumor has it will be the signature color for the next-gen premium Galaxy series. What’s interesting is that the camera module is still set in Bronze. The Galaxy S21 Ultra in the video has a dark color.