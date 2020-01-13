The Galaxy S11 may really be known as the Samsung Galaxy S20. We won’t be surprised if the South Korea tech giant makes the change. The S20 could be because it’s 2020 because we’re now in the new decade. Samsung is making a big announcement at the Unpacked event. It will unveil the Galaxy S20 series and the more affordable Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. The company already confirmed the event happening on February 11 which is a couple of weeks before the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Three variants will be introduced include the regular Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and possibly a Galaxy S20 Ultra as per a previous leak. The Galaxy S series will come with the next-gen foldable phone aka the Galaxy Z Flip phone which we believe is the Galaxy Fold 2.

The latest we have about the Samsung Galaxy S20 are live images of the Galaxy S20+. These are not renders but appear to be real images of the upcoming Galaxy S20. The bootup screen shows it all: it’s the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G. It could be fake but at this point, we’d like to have something more believable.

One image shows the rectangular camera module bearing multiple cameras. We’re thinking of a quad-camera system. The possibility of 5G is high since it’s a premium device. Other specs we know the Galaxy S11 or Galaxy S20 will have include 25W fast-charging, 8K video recording, 108MP photos, 4000mAh battery, display with 20:9 aspect ratio, built-in spectrometer, 5x zoom cam, bigger fingerprint sensor, and a Bright Night Sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S20 or S11 may also apply laser auto-focus, a 120Hz display refresh rate, smaller bezels, and a camera hole.