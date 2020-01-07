One of favorite leaksters today is Ice universe (@UniverseIce). We have no idea where he gets all the information but they usually turn out to be true. His favorite subject these days is the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 series. The same lineup he said may be called the Galaxy S20. In about a month, we’ll finally confirm everything from the Galaxy S20 name to the rectangular camera module design to the smaller bezels and the ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor and more.

The latest from @UniverseIce is about the display of each variant. The Galaxy S11 or S20 will have a 120Hz display. The other two models, the Galaxy S11+ and the Galaxy S11 Ultra will also come with the same 120Hz.

The information refers to the refresh rate. Now that is an interesting bit because Samsung has never really worried about the refresh rate. It’s been always about the camera system or display. The latter the company has already perfected because it has a display business save for that on-screen fingerprint issue on the Galaxy S10.

A 120Hz display means the Galaxy S11 may be better for gaming. Most gaming phones advertise their refresh rates like the Razer Phone and ASUS ROG Phone 2. Xiaomi was previously reported to offer 120Hz display refresh rate phones in the future. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was once reported to have a 120Hz display option but it’s not really physically supported. The previous year, Sony Xperia XZ Premium hid a 120Hz screen mode but could be enabled.

Samsung’s 120Hz display refresh rate is something to look forward to. The Galaxy premium flagship phones are already powerful enough for gaming so imaging the display being further upgraded. A high refresh rate for gaming is best for quick reaction times.

Another interesting detail we notice on the recent tweet by our source is the mention of a Galaxy S Ultra. There is no Galaxy S e model. The three models–Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11+, and Galaxy S11 Ultra–may be the final names but we’ll have to wait and see.