The Samsung Galaxy S11 is about to be uncovered. Well, that is still two months from today but before that happens, expect more information and images will be leaked each day. We know a lot about the next-gen Galaxy S flagship device but there is little confirmation. We’re taking everything with a grain of salt except for some details like the use of the ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor to improve imaging further, periscope optical zoom camera, 108MP camera, larger batteries, and 5G connectivity.

As early as July, the Galaxy S11 was featured with an expandable screen according to some patent images. That’s not happening and we just saw some proof. Check out the Galaxy S11 cover spotted in the wild and as shared by our favorite Chinese leakster @Ice universe (@Universeice).

Our source is saying this is the Galaxy S11 cover and it’s already the final vesion. Pictured isn’t a protective film but this could be the glass display already. It doesn’t look really curved so we’re led to believe the Galaxy S11 will have a flatter display with a 20:9 aspect ratio or this may just be before the Galaxy S11e or S11 Lite.

What we can also gather from the image are the thin and almost bezel-less forehead and chin. There is also that very small punch hole camera that we believe will house the selfie camera. An under-display camera may be impossible for now but we won’t be surprised if such technology will be introduced soon. We can expect that one to be available on the Galaxy Note 11.

After this post, we can expect new image renders will come up. We’ve seen a few actually with the first set appearing as early as September. More image renders appeared with slight changes. That leakproof case spotted before also hints on some information.