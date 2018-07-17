The Galaxy Note 9 won’t have an under-display fingerprint sensor. We’re certain of that now as Samsung has been preparing for the technology. We’ve been saying it will be implemented on the next-gen Galaxy S10. We can’t wait to try the new feature that’s been in the works for several years. We remember Samsung being interested in fingerprint scanners for future devices before and finally applied them even on entry-level devices. It’s time to make a change. The tech is already complemented by iris scanners for authentication but having it under the screen will be more convenient.

A few years ago, we learned Samsung would use Synaptics Natural ID technology. Synaptics introduced the fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. The solution was then used to unlock phones and log into websites. A couple of years ago, Synaptics launched an under-glass optical fingerprint sensor. We thought then Samsung would it but that didn’t happen.

We’ve always been waiting for Samsung’s on-screen fingerprint sensor but it was once thought to cause display issues. It was nixed for the Note 8 but still nothing and then we said it would be ready for the Note 9. As we all know, the next-gen Note won’t be applying the under-display sensor. The Galaxy S10 will use the Fingerprint On Display technology.

It’s confirmed Samsung will “bring a better screen fingerprinting experience for the S10. It’s a promise but the S10 won’t use an optical fingerprinting solution as it “can cause a bad user experience”. The information was shared by ‘Ice universe’ who mentioned it was from Samsung CEO DJ Koh.

The South Korean tech giant has been working on several new models. The next-gen Note 9 will be unveiled on August 9. Meanwhile, three tablets are in the works. The Galaxy S10 will be the next-premium flagship phone and we can also expect it will be very much different from the iPhone by Apple.

You see, the two phone series are always being compared. Every year, we can’t help but use the two side-by-side. They are similar and different in many ways but for next year, Samsung is saying the difference will be very obvious as the company will focus more on augmented reality. On the other hand, Samsung will work on hardware.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, said Samsung will be releasing three variants of the Galaxy S10 instead of just two. Screen sizes will be different: 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch, and a 6.4-inch display. Of these three, the larger two will use the ultrasonic fingerprint detection. Other future and higher-end models will also use it.

We don’t have many details on the ultrasonic FOD but it’s from Qualcomm. Apple may no longer try to compete in this category. This new technology will help Samsung advance its fingerprint-reading solution.

DJ Koh said that the Galaxy S10 does not use an optical fingerprinting solution because optical fingerprinting can cause a bad user experience. Otherwise, Samsung could adopt it two years ago. We will bring a better screen fingerprinting experience for S10. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 16, 2018

VIA: 9TO5GOOGLE