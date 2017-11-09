Samsung’s next premium flagship due early 2018 is already highly anticipated. We’re eager to know if all the rumors are true and how it will be different from its predecessor and the recently announced Galaxy Note 8. But before the next Galaxy S is launched, let’s focus first on the Note 8 that’s been around since August. The device was introduced with four color options at launch: Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Maple Gold, and Deepsea Blue. There’s also the pink variant released in Taiwan. In the United States, not all colors are available but the South Korean tech giant just announced the availability of the Deepsea Blue variant.

The new color option will be available online at Samsung.com and BestBuy.com and in select Best Buy stores in the country starting November 16. If you’re wondering if this Note 8 is better and safer compared to last year’s Note 7, the answer is ‘yes’. We haven’t heard of a similar incident of overheating or battery explosion.

It’s not perfect but the issues we’ve heard are somewhat fixable like devices freezing up due to contacts. We’ve heard more positive news like outselling the Note 7, new Dual Messenger feature, high scores from DxOMark, better camera features with Zero Camera Mod, and a dramatic Portrait mode effect.

You can trade-in any eligible phone in the US to get a new Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Trade-in credits (as much as $300) will be provided to use towards a new Note 8. Check HERE is your device is qualified.

SOURCE: Samsung