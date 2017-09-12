We all know Samsung has the Dual Messenger in store for its new mobile devices. The Galaxy J7 (2017) had it first followed by the Galaxy A7 with the Nougat update. This feature offers more secured messaging while, as well as, allow users to log into more accounts at once. It will also be available in the latest premium flagship phone from the South Korean tech giant.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be more powerful with the Dual Messenger. You can set it up by going to the Dual Messenger settings. Go to Settings> Advanced Features> Dual Messengers. You will see two apps opened—the original and the other one, a cloned version. You will see a small chain icon in the right bottom corner.

It’s like having Multi Window screens running and showing two apps at the same time. It is still more for instant messaging, functioning as normal with notifications and read receipts like the way you want it.

This feature isn’t available on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus yet but the new premium Galaxy Note 8 will have it. This becomes one very useful mobile app as you won’t need to launch the Secure Folder and enter a password to access a feature or location.

VIA: SAMMOBILE