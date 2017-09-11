The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is definitely a beast in many ways. We have high expectations on this one as it is the follow-up to the problematic Note 7 from last year. So far, so good. We haven’t heard any overheating or exploding batteries yet as the Note 8 is said to be of premium quality after passing through stricter protocols and the 8-Point Safety Check by the South Korean tech giant.

We have only heard the minor issues like the red color tint or the Bixby getting delayed. Early adopters of the smartphone have shared positive feedback although we know it’s not really different from the Note 7. Of course, the battery is now safe. It’s top quality as expected, making the loyal fans of Samsung happy with the improvement.

One realistic way to know if the Galaxy Note 8 is truly a great phone is how well it is performing in sales. Samsung has high hopes again for this new Note, taking its cue from the fact that Galaxy S8 sales is slower compared to last year’s S7.

Good news for the South Korean tech giant and its fans as the Note 8 is said to have already out-sold its processor. We have no numbers at the moment but we know more people are placing their pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 8 since it was first announced. Pre-orders in South Korea alone reached 550,000 units (395K in the first two weeks). No word on how many Note 8 phones were pre-sold but the device has yet to roll out in other regions.

The Galaxy Note 8 will be out in the market starting the 15th of September. In the US, the smartphone will be released by different mobile carriers like T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, US Cellular, and Cricket Wireless among others. Retail stores such as Best Buy, Amazon, and Samsung will also sell the phone online.

VIA: SlashGear

SOURCE: Samsung