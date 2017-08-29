The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was launched in four colors–Maple Gold, Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, and Deep Sea Blue. We’ve got our hands on the smartphone but we have no idea when it will be available exactly in other parts of the globe. We were somehow expecting for a pink model just like the Galaxy S8 and S8+ and true enough, a pink Note 8 is now ready, at least, in Taiwan.

The Pink Note 8 is officially the fifth color option. Taiwan is getting it first but we’re hoping it will roll out soon in countries where there is a large market for the ladies who like girly gadgets. Of course, we understand that color isn’t the main reason why you’d get a Note 8 but we believe it can be the deciding factor.Why is Taiwan getting the Pink Samsung Galaxy Note 8 first? Some people are saying about 30% of all the mobile devices in the

Why is Taiwan getting the Pink Samsung Galaxy Note 8 first? Some people are saying about 30% of all the mobile devices in the country are in Pink or some shade of it. For this color variant, Samsung decided to make almost everything pink from the back panel to the sides to the S-Pen except for the super small bezels of the Infinity Display. They may be small now but Samsung still maintained the black color. The dual camera system is also in black.

Nothing has changed on the specs and features. This pink Note 8 still comes equipped with the same 6.3-inch AMOLED screen, 18.5:9 resolution, Exynos 8895 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, and a microSD card slot for up to 256GB memory. The price also remains unchanged at TWD34,200 which is about $1,133 or 950 Euro.

VIA: ePrice