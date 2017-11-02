It’s not as bad as your battery catching on fire, but it’s still not good and Samsung needs to act on this immediately. Some users of the Galaxy Note 8 are reporting that their devices are completely freezing up and based on what people are reporting, the culprit may be the Contacts app. It’s not as simple as just closing all the apps to get back to your normal phone since you will have to restart, and so it’s pretty annoying and inconvenient.

In a post called “Note 8 freezing and unresponsive” in the forum section of Samsung, there are five pages of comments and complaints about the problem they’re experiencing with their relatively new phablet. The problem occurs when they make a call or send a message, which has led some to conclude that it may be the contacts app that is at fault. Doing things like using the speed dial, tapping on contacts in the Messages app, opening the phone app, etc, causes their phone to freeze up completely.

The only way that the users were able to regain their normally functioning phone was either to do a hard reset or to just drain their device’s battery. Some also tried clearing their cache, uninstalling and reinstalling apps, and even doing factory resets, but the problem remains. It’s pretty inconvenient to have to constantly force restart, especially if you need to do something important or something for work.

Samsung hasn’t yet issued an official statement about this problem. We hope they’re already working on a bug fix for this and will just speak up when the update is ready. Otherwise, this is bad news for an otherwise praiseworthy device.

VIA: Android Police