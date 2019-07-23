More information will surface online until Samsung makes an official announcement. The Galaxy Note 10 will certainly be unveiled in a couple of weeks. The Unpacked event has been set and until that happens, we’ll bear with hearing more leaks and speculations. But today, exclusive details have been shared by a source. We’re still taking things with a grain of salt but we can confirm a few important things like there will be two variants of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

The regular Galaxy Note 10 will come with a 6.3-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution. The bigger variant will have a 6.8-inch display with QHD+ pixels. Definitely, the Plus version will be heavier at 198 grams compared to the 168 grams of the Note 10.

Samsung is rolling out the Note 10 in two models. It’s a first for the South Korean tech giant. Expect noticeable differences like battery size (3000mAh, 4300mAh) but they are mainly the same. The standard Note 10 will come with 256GB onboard storage and 12GB of RAM. The quad-camera system may already include a ToF sensor.

The company will introduce a new S Pen which is said to support gestures. It can also produce sounds like a real pen. We don’t think this will be the new S Pen camera as mentioned earlier though. When it comes to imaging, the selfie shooter is placed under a camera punch hole. The main camera setup will offer night mode, live focus, and zoom audio.

You are encouraged to buy the Samsung 45W fast charger sold separately. The Note 10+ and Note 10 support 45W and 25W charging, respectively. The Bixby button may be absent but it is said to be integrated with the power button already. Some other important features we know the Note 10 will have include the UFS 3.0 storage, 5G connectivity, 12GB RAM, 5X camera zoom module, 19:9 aspect ratio, Sound on Display, and that keyless design.