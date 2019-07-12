The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ (Note 10 Pro) will be unveiled in less than a month. As early as November 2018, we’ve started hearing about the next premium flagship phone series which will have a bigger and better screen. We’re expecting an almost bezel-less display mainly made possible by the punch-hole selfie camera. No more notch for the Note 10 duo. As for the primary camera setup, there may be four rear cameras as per several image renders and leaked specs. Many sources have been sharing ideas and information available so we’re not left in the dark here.

The Galaxy Note 10 phones, at least, just the Plus variant, is said to have reached the FCC. Some images have been published as well so we’re getting to the final reveal. The Android community has been shown a number of photos and info but expect more will be posted until the official launch.

Different colors surfaced online and we were told wireless charging may reach 20W. Some Note 10e phone case renders were out. And just recently, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event has just been teased.

The Note 10+ was also sighted in the wild recently. Now we’ve got hands-on images of the Note 10+ as shared on YouTube by Mr_TechTalkTV. We’ll just say these are the alleged Note 10+ because there is no confirmation yet. Well, it’s on FCC so it’s almost certain it’s coming very soon.

Instead of a quad camera setup as earlier noted, this one only shows three rear shooters. One could be a depth sensor. There won’t be any headphone jack.

There’s no Bixby button either so the keyless design may turn out to be true although we still see a volume rocker and power button. No physical fingerprint reader is present so we can expect an under-display fingerprint scanner. The camera hole is in the front middle. Above it is the earpiece.

Other features include S-Pen support, dimensions of 162.3 x 77.4 x 7.9mm, dual-band Wi-Fi, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and LTE. There is no 5G yet but a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G will be available later. The phone may even come with a pair of in-ear headphones with active noise canceling as per Roland Quandt.