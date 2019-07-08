In a few weeks, the whole world will get to see what the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is all about. It may arrive in two variants with the more premium model being called as the Note 10+ and not the Note 10 Pro. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is happening next month and we’re looking forward to more sightings in the wild, teasers, and rumors. Hopefully, soon, new details will be further confirmation about the next-gen Note. We’re interested to know if there will be a headphone jack and microSD card slot.

The 25W-charging battery may be present with a quad camera setup, 5x zoom camera module, and a keyless design. We also want to know if the Galaxy Note series will come with a 19:9 aspect raitio.

New Galaxy Note 10 images have surfaced online but they are mainly rendered only. The images give us a glimpse of the upcoming smartphones–both the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10e. There doesn’t seem to be a Bixby button but we don’t think Bixby will be gone.

There really is no 3.5mm headphone jack on most photos. We don’t think a card slot will be removed because people still need their storage. When it comes to design, the Note 10 and Note 10+ appear to be very similar. Both of them will have triple rear cameras, selfie cam in the center, and Time-of-Flight sensor to join the main cams.

The Samsung Unpacked event is happening in New York. It will be in August. We’re looking forward to the Galaxy Note 10 5G model.