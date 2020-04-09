It’s not clear if it’s because many employees are working at home that Samsung has been releasing Android 10 OS updates with One UI 2.1 to a number of devices. That or the South Korean tech giant may just be on schedule and right on track. After the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 tablet received the Android 10 with One UI 2.1 update, here is another device: the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The company’s first-ever foldable phone can now be upgraded to Android 10 as promised.

The good news has been shared a few weeks ago. Other phones from different OEMs have already received a related update including the Moto Z4, ASUS ROG Phone 2, Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ3, LG G7 ThinQ, unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and several Nokia phones. More will be added to the list in the coming months and before Android 11 is introduced.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is finally getting Android 10 and with is comes One UI 2.1. It brings new features like Quick Share, Music Share, Pro video mode, and Single Take mode for the camera.

This one also delivers March 2020 security patch. If you own the Samsung foldable phone, expect to receive a notification any day now. Check Settings if you want to download it manually (Settings> Software update menu). Some of the features implemented on the new Samsung Galaxy S20 are part of this particular update.

Android 10 features and enhancements will be added to the Samsung Galaxy Fold soon. Now we’ll see if more people will say if the foldables are worth it.