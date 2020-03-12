Nokia has been regular when it comes to rolling out software updates. HMD usually makes related announcements and assures the consumers of OS updates and latest releases. We’ve been told Nokia phones would be getting Android 10 by Q4 2019. Even budget Nokia phones are getting Android 10 Go Edition. Unfortunately, the release may not be on right on schedule due to several factors. Nokia’s schedule is said to have changed but upgrades will be released soon. HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas shared a new roadmap.

In the last quarter of 2019, Android 10 rolled out for the Nokia 9 Pureview, Nokia 8.1, and Nokia 7.1. Three other phones followed: Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 6.1. For the first quarter of 2020, only the Nokia 2.2 is getting Android 10.

Around the end of Q1 and the beginning of Q2 2020, more Nokia phones will be upgraded. They are as follows: Nokia 2.3, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, and the Nokia 8 Sirocco.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 1 Plus will soon follow in mid-Q2. The Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1, and Nokia 1 will receive Android 10 next quarter.

There is a possibility Android 10 OS will be available at once to all Nokia phones. For now, be glad Nokia made an effort to inform the market of changes.