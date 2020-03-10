The ASUS ROG Phone was first introduced in 2018 as the mobile gaming phone we deserve. It has paved the way for other OEMs to also launched their own gaming smartphones. We’ve seen a few other similar phones but ASUS’ offering has remained as the “ultimate”. It received a follow-up last year in the form of the ASUS ROG Phone 2 (ROG Phone II) and the ROG Phone 3 is already in the works. The latter is believed to have pre-loaded Google Stadia.

The ASUS ROG Phone 2 was first mentioned to offer a 120Hz display experience. It was officially launched as a new phone that could run games at 60fps to 120fps. The device was presented during the IFA 2019 with Android 9.0 Pie.

In November, the ASUS ROG Phone 2 Android 10 BETA program was opened for sign-up. The Android phone was also given away to custom ROM developers. After months of development, the Android 10 OS update is now ready for the ASUS ROG Phone II.

The ultimate gaming phone follows the ASUS ZenFone 6 in receiving Android 10 although it took a while. No information though on what new features or enhancements have been added but we can expect the usual from additional navigation gestures to Dark theme. Most bugs and errors are expected to be fixed as well like the SystemUI sometimes crashing when the icon manager is launched.

An important change that calls are not allowed during Game Mode could be part of this stable version. It may also include gestural navigation in the Display setting and an update for the Google Play System. We’re assuming this one also includes ZenUI 6.

The OS update started rolling out yesterday, March 10. ASUS made an important announcement on Twitter saying, “#ROGPhoneII users will begin to see the Android 10 update hit their devices”. If you own an ASUS ROG Phone II, expect to receive the OTA.