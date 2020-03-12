The Moto Z4 series was first mentioned in January last year. It was the Moto Z4 Play which eventually turned out to be just the Moto Z4. The phone was made ready with 5G goodness via a Moto Mod. The phone went up for pre-order and then it was released in the market. Motorola noted that the Moto Z4 would not receive Android R. Only Android Q aka Android 10 from Android 9 Pie was promised. The time has come as noted by a redditor.

A system update is available. The new version is QPF30.130-15-7. It brings Android 10 which is easier to use and more secure than the previous versions. The new OS delivers a better notification control with silent groups and suggested actions.

There’s also a system-wide dark theme and a new gesture notification. With the new OS, mobile use receives more control security and privacy. This improvement is there to ensure data is protected always.

The Android security patch level included here was the one released in January 2020. Some of Android’s previous vulnerabilities have been fixed with the 2020-01-01 security patch level. Vulnerabilities noted previously are general but some Moto Z4 units could have been affected.

Expect the OTA to roll out any day now. Check your Settings to see if the new version is available. You should be able to download and install right away.