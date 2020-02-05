If you have been patiently waiting for the major Android update to arrive on your smartphone, you don’t have to wait anymore if you live in the US and you have the phablet from two years ago. The Android 10 and One UI 2.0 update is now rolling out to those who have the unlocked Galaxy Note 9 variant in the U.S, just a week after the carrier versions got theirs. However, those who have the 2018 flagships will probably still have to wait a few more weeks before they get the anticipated update.

SAM Mobile says Galaxy Note 9 users that have their phablets unlocked will now be able to get their Android 10 and One UI 2.0 update. The software version is N960U1UEU3DTA5 and arrives as an almost 2GB download. It also brings you the January 2020 security patch update, which is always a welcome one. Once you get the update, your device will get things like system-wide Dark Mode and support for DeX.

The One Ui 2.0 will also include some new things: improved dark mode which includes adjusting images/texts/colors, more accurate and secure facial recognition, enhanced dictation, built-in screen recorder so you don’t need any third-party apps for that function, Live Transcribe, and high-contrast theme.You will also get a slow-motion video capture for the selfie camera and longer exposure so you can experiment more with your mobile photography.

Those with the Galaxy S9 devices in the U.S. will have to wait a little while longer for their own Android 10 update. The international versions just started getting theirs although it isn’t a wide release just yet. So it will probably take a few more weeks before it finally arrives and most likely, it will be those who have carriers will get it first before the unlocked version.

Because this update is 2GB, you have to make sure that you have enough space and that your Internet connection is steady. As always, make sure your data is backed up and your battery can last the entire time it’s updating.