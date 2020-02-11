The year started well with Sony. Android 10 rolled out to the Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ3 phones in early January. It was mentioned a new Sony Xperia Android phone with a 21:9 display may roll out soon. New Sony LED Android TV devices were announced. We also learned the company would introduce new phones at the MWC 2020 in Barcelona. There is the Sony Xperia 1.1 with periscope and a 64MP camera to look forward to. Pricing and pre-order details of the Sony X800H and Sony X950H 4K TV were also recently announced.

Now we’re learning some not so good news that the last Android 10 update for the Xperia XZ3 and XZ2 has been canceled. Some XZ2 and XZ3 phones broke after being updated to Android. Sony has not made any statement or explanation yet but the issue seems to be global.

A number of bugs and problems have been shared over on Reddit. Some notable bugs include sluggish UI, app failure, high-battery consumption, and poor RAM management. Another issue is the slow fingerprint scanner. The overall user interface is also slow.

Some users have also reported issues with the camera app, basic scrolling with apps, and the SMS app resetting on its own. Some Xperia owners reported error screens. The phones have one thing in common: Android 10. More problems have been encountered like late notification, the device can’t handle more than one app running, freezing UI, crashing, overheating, and depleted battery life. A simple reboot fixes the issues but they still come back after some time.

Apart from the Snapdragon 845-powered Sony Xperia XZ3 and XZ2, the some Xperia 5 and Xperia 1 units are also affected. Sony already suspended the rollout to prevent the problem from being encountered further. We’re just waiting for Sony to send out an explanation or at least an official fix.