As much as we believe that Samsung did a great job with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, a lot of complaints are being reported. They’re not only concentrated on the reddish tint on the display panel. There are other problems like constant rebooting and wireless charging woes. Samsung is quick to release a software update to adjust the color temperature without admitting that there is indeed a problem.

One problem raised by a Galaxy S8 owner is a burn-in on the phone’s screen. It appeared after one week of receiving the phone. We already noted about this issue and it’s something that can be easily fixed. If you may notice, the Always-On contents and home button jump around to avoid such. The burn-in effect is common in AMOLED screens but it is interesting that a Samsung regional office denied the problem and said the company has used a burn-in proof technology for the new flagship phones.

We can’t prove that a burn-in is impossible in the Galaxy S8’s screen but we’d like to take the word of Samsung for it. You see, the jumping-around of elements on the screen appears to be a solution to a problem that is again “non-existent”.

Another problem faced by Samsung is that Bixby is not ready at launch. Even before Bixby is made available, some people already noted that the button can be re-mapped and again, Samsung immediately removed the possibility.

Bixby voice service is now ready in South Korea and we’re expecting it to be available in the United States next. We’re interested to try the thousands of tasks Bixby can do and find out what apps and services are integrated. We guess we’ll have to wait a few more weeks before we get to ask Bixby to do stuff for us.

We’re still crossing our fingers the problems being reported are just minor and nothing that a software update can’t fix. Bugs and small problems are normal in new phones but we’re hoping Samsung lives up to the early reviews and impressions that the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are two of the best smartphones today. We’re still hopeful that the 8-Point Battery Safety Check and improved protocols are enough to keep the phones worthy of their expensive prices.

VIA: The Korea Herald