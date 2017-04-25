We have confidence the Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be successful this year. Consumer Reports already said the two are the best smartphones today despite that reddish tint on the display of some S8 units. So far, no complaints of explosion and overheating have been reported. We’re not expecting anything at all except maybe for minor problems that can be fixed with a simple software update.

We’ve read reviews and watched several stress tests and teardowns already but we’re curious about the negative feedback and issues that might be reported in the coming days or weeks. Last week, some member of the Samsung community shared that wireless charging of his Galaxy S8+ paused when he tried to use a fast wireless charger. The regular charger works but the wireless accessory won’t.

John M. Kuchta, userSK726wKxHC on the Samsung forum, shared a video and then soon received similar reports. XDA devs picked up the issue and shared their thoughts. Somebody said the problem happens usually with third-party and fake fast wireless chargers. The developer noted the one used on the YouTube video could be a knockoff because of the hard plastic lip on the stand which should be rubber. The dev also claimed that the same thing happened to him with his third-party Choetech charger and two knockoffs.

The charger in question is a Samsung EP-NG930 wireless fast charger according to Kuchta. The XDA developer then explained that the pause on wireless charging could be an intentional block by Samsung. This is understandable since Samsung wants to play it safer this time.

A fake or third-party charger may pose harm to the Galaxy S8 and S8+ so perhaps to be sure, Samsung is “blocking” this fast wireless charging. However, there can be a way around this–use a power adapter when pairing the “fast” wireless charger. It may or may not work but seriously after that Note 7, we suggest that you only use original accessories from Samsung. Better safe than sorry.

VIA: XDA

SOURCE: Samsung Community