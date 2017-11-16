After months of waiting, you can now get your hands on the Razer Phone in the US. It was officially announced as an ultimate gaming phone earlier this November but before the launch, we’ve heard of numerous information about it. First, Razer acquired Nextbit to focus on mobile experience and design and soon began working on the Razer Phone, a gaming-centric mobile phone.

The launch was tagged as the biggest unveiling yet for the company. It was listed on GFXBench with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835 processor and the Razer Phone 64GB Black variant was even spotted on 3G UK’s website. We also know it will come with Nova Launcher pre-installed. Now the phone is listed on Razerzone.com with a $699.99 price tag.

The Razer Phone boasts an impressive 120Hz 5.72-inch Quad HD IGZO LCD UltraMotion screen, 4000 mAh battery, dual front-firing speakers, amplifiers, Dolby ATMOS, THX-certified audio, DAC audio adapter, and 8GB RAM. When it comes to imaging, there’s the 12MP dual rear camera system with dual-tone flash and wide angle lens and an 8MP selfie camera.

Razer offers a one-year limited warranty. It’s a premium gaming phone with a premium price but if you can spend a few more dollars, get a pair of Razer Hammerhead BT and Light Case for Razer Phone for $99.99 and 19.99, respectively.

Buy the Razer Phone from HERE

SOURCE: Razer