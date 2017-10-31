We know Razer is launching a mobile device and its November 1 event may be its biggest unveiling yet. We know it will be more gaming-centric because it’s from Razer, a company popular for making gaming accessories. It recently acquired Nexbit to focus on mobile experience in design. Since then, the Nextbit community was closed down and now we’re just waiting for the official announcement.

A couple of weeks ago, the Razer Phone specs were listed on GFXBench with 8GB RAM and a Snapdragon 835 processor. Everything points to a Razer phone and now we’ve got a close confirmation albeit it seems 3G UK committed a mistake of putting it up. One device listed as Razer Phone 64GB Black was sighted earlier on 3G UK’s website. It’s no longer online but we’ve seen the cached paged (thank you Google).

It says there the product is currently out of stock. The phone features the following: a 5.72-inch IGZO screen display with 120Hz refresh rate and Wide Colour Gamut (WCG), dual front-facing speakers, THX certified amplifiers, Dolby ATMOS sound, 12MP F1.75 wide-angle + 13MP F2.6 zoom dual camera with auto-focus and LED flash, 4000mAh lithium-ion battery, Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+, 8GB RAM, and 4G Super-Voice. There is no mention of which processor will power the device.

There is a product image provided but upon closer inspection, it is low quality. It is somewhat pixelized but at least we’ve got a glimpse of it.

VIA: Reddit