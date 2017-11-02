Razer Phone officially announced as an ultimate gaming phone

As promised, Razer’s new mobile gaming device is here. The company has just announced the much-awaited Razer Phone which is described as the ultimate in mobile entertainment. This is Razer’s first ever venture into the mobile phone industry, offering the first in the world today to sport a 120 Hz UltraMotion screen plus cinematic audio and a longer lasting battery.

Razer has made sure its first Android phone delivers top of the line performance and audio. It’s fast to use and delivers high-quality audio courtesy of Dolby Atmos technology, dual dedicated amplifiers, and front speakers. The 120 Hz UltraMotion screen is the first in the market you won’t see anything like it. Graphics are smooth and refresh rates are the fastest if you are to compare it with other smartphones.

The 5.72-inch Quad HD IGZO LCD screen shows really sharp and vibrant images, thanks to a wide color gamut, while the UltraMotion adaptive refresh technology eliminates image lag or tearing. This tech syncs the GPU and display to make it possible.

The Razer Phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, an 8GB RAM, and a 4000mAh battery. It’s large and long-lasting enough but if you need to charge it, the Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ allows fast charging. When it comes to imaging, the Razer Phone comes with 12MP dual rear cameras with wide angle lens and dual-tone flash plus an 8MP front-facing shooter.

For the hard-core gamers, you will love this gaming-centric smartphone as Razer teamed up with several gaming companies to bring their games optimized for the device. Some of the games that are ideal to be played on the Razer Phone include the following:

• Arena of Valor (Tencent)

• Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition (Square Enix)

• Gear.Club (Eden Games)

• Lineage 2: Revolution (Netmarble Games Corporation)

• Old School RuneScape (Jagex Limited)

• Shadowgun Legends (Madfinger Games)

• Tekken (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe)

• Titanfall: Assault (NEXON Co., Ltd. and Particle City, Inc.)

• World of Tanks Blitz (Wargaming Group Limited)

Razer designed the smartphone to be enclosed in a sleek 8mm aluminum body. Out of the box, it runs on Android Nougat but will be updated to Oreo next year. It also arrives with the Nova Launcher Prime and the Google Assistant.

Razer Phone’s price tag reads $699.99 in the US (€749.99/699.99 in Europe). You can avail of the gaming phone from Razerzone.com in North America, Canada, Ireland, UK, Sweden, Denmark, France, and Germany. It will also be ready from Amazon and select Microsoft Stores in the United States. In Europe, it will be sold by Three Europe in the UK, Sweden, Ireland, and Denmark. Pre-order on Three and Razerzone.com is now open.

The Razer Phone will officially roll out on November 17 in key markets mentioned above.