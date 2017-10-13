Razer has recently released a teaser of its biggest product unveiling yet. A special event is happening on November 1 where a Razer phone is believed to be announced. We’re anticipating this Razer phone will be a more gaming-centric mobile device since it’s from a brand known for its top gaming accessories. Just in case you’ve been living under a rock, Razer acquired Nextbit back in January.

The gaming company also teamed up with 3 to work on the Razer phone. Looks like we have some more information about the upcoming smartphone as a device simply called as the Razer Phone has been sighted on GFXBench. The benchmarking site lists the possible specs of the phone that includes a 5.7-inch touchscreen display with 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, 12MP main camera, 8MP front camera, 8GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

There’s also the usual sensors: accelerometer, altimeter, barometer, compass, gyroscope, light sensor, proximity, and pedometer. When it comes to connectivity options, the device has Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and WiFi.

The items listed on GFXBench are still subject to change but one thing we’re sure of, there is a Razer Phone in the works. It’s only a matter of time before the gaming company makes an official unveiling. Don’t worry. It’s happening soon in less than a month.

At this point, we have no idea about the pricing but we’re guessing it will be expensive given the specs are premium.

