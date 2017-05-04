Respawn, makers of the critically acclaimed console and PC shooter Titanfall, is giving mobile gaming another go. They will be launching Titanfall Assault soon, which is a mobile real time strategy (RTS) game. The game just opened pre-registration, and Respawn has announced that the game is currently in closed beta.

This is not the first time Respawn wanted to bring the Titanfall franchise to mobile. They started with “Titanfall: Frontline”, a collectible card game which was announced in 2015 but was eventually cancelled. Titanfall Assault will be moving away from the shooter genre of its console and PC game roots, but will be a mobile RTS game.

As such, they will be entering a market replete with RTS games, which means that Respawn will have to put out a really great game for it to be noticed in this market. The game will be a top-down RTS, and players will be controlling the huge mech Titans this franchise is famous for. There will be mech on mech battles on multiple maps. Other elements include upgrading Titans and Pilots with more weapons, items and skills.

If you want to pre-register for this game, check out the official page for that. The pre-registration means that official launch will not be long in coming.

SOURCE: Titanfall Assault