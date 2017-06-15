We told you that Korean outfit Netmarble was planning to release a Lineage 2 MMORPG at some point this year. Well, that time has arrived – and here we now have Lineage 2 Revolution launched globally. This game is based on the popular PC-based MMORPGs with the same Lineage title, and Netmarble is hoping Lineage fans would take to the mobile version just as easily.

Lineage 2 Revolution is an open world MMORPG, and it will have practically everything you would expect out of a Lineage MMORPG – various quests for players to complete, being able to join guilds, collecting gear and improving what you already have, crafting items, and different character classes for players to choose from. Check out the gameplay video below for an idea of how this will look like.

The game has already launched in Korea and has pulled around 5 million monthly active users. With that evidence, the game is probably not half bad. You can actually check YouTube, as a lot of gameplay and game feature videos are posted Lineage 2 Revolution, and see if the great graphics can convince you.

If you want to go ahead and try, the game is free to download and play, and it will of course contain the requisite in-app purchases for Netmarble to profit from the game.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store