If you’ve gone through the 90’s as a gamer of one sort or another, you will have heard of Tekken, which is Bandai Namco’s iconic fighting game. It’s truly a great time to be an Android gamer, since the Japanese gaming company has just announced that Tekken will be heading for mobile soon. In fact, it is currently on soft launch in Canada at the moment.

Bandai Namco recently released a trailer for Tekken Mobile, and you can see it below. From the video, we can confirm that a lot of the classic characters will be coming to mobile, with some of their most iconic moves and combos. Check out the trailer video and tell us what you like about it.

As always, not everyone is happy that Tekken will be coming to mobile, if you check the comments on the YouTube video. That said, Tekken has been one of the most popular fighting game franchises in history that you really can’t deny Bandai Namco the chance to bring it to mobile. That’s just not fair for the huge number of people who would like to see this happen soon.

If you’re in Canada, you should be able to get in on the soft launch, although it might be running just for iOS devices at the moment. Another thing you can do to support Tekken Mobile is to pre-register via the official website, helping the community unlock more rewards by the time the game officially launches.

VIA: Pocket Gamer