Google has already discontinued the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL sales back in March. We knew it would be in preparation for the Pixel 4a but the phone was delayed for a few months. There’s also the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL part of the current lineup. It’s no secret that the Pixel 3 series was problematic that phone owners were encouraged to file complaints against Google. The suggestion was because of the several issues of Google’s 2018 flagship smartphone.

The Pixel 3 was reported before to have a stuttering camera and offered noticeable slow performance. We remember that camera app crashing, flashing on the ambient display, vibration notification interruption, and text messages suddenly disappearing from units. Google’s Pixel 3 was also reported for limited 10W charging, memory management bug, shutting down while charging, and overheating.

As if those were not enough, we’re learning some units are seeing their back panels broken. The several reports we heard are not isolated incidents. If you own a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, see if that back is thicker now. It means the battery has expanded.

If you have an expanded or swollen battery, you have to do something quickly. The Lithium Ion battery is failing. There is a possibility it can explode. Check the Google Pixel Phone Support page right now so you’ll know what to do.

The swollen battery isn’t just a problem for the Pixel series. It is a known common issue for Lithium-Ion batteries on devices like laptops, tablets, or smartphones. Take action now if your battery has expanded. There is a possibility it will explode.