No new issue about the Google Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL. We’re hoping no new problem will be reported but instead, updates must come our way. The latest Pixel 3 phones are presently popular because of several bugs that must be fixed. One issue is the phone failing to store photos. There’s also that idea Google has been limiting 10W charging of Pixel 3 to Pixel Stand while the Pixel 3’s memory management is a bit problematic.

The memory management problem can be annoying because any amount of data are important to an Android user. The memory issues are about to be fixed as Google just said a solution is on its way.

You may have to wait a bit as Google said it will be “in the coming weeks”. That’s still good news although we want something sooner. Hopefully, too, this will “keep background apps from being prematurely closed” as per a Google spokesperson.

Taking photos with the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL should be a delight because the tech giant boasts of its cameras. There is no dual rear system because the software is enough.

We don’t doubt of the Pixel 3’s power but what’s the point if you can’t save some of the images you took. But then again, that is altogether a different issue. The update Google will roll out is only to improve memory management so background apps are not prematurely closed in some cases.

VIA: 9TO5Google