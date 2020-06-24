Google may be planning for the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 but the tech giant may face a new challenge related to the Pixel line. A few months ago, we reported the company discontinuing Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3XL. We were told the products have been removed from its lineup on the Google Store because the phones were already out of stock. We believe that but now we’re thinking it may have something to do with the many issues concerning the Pixel 3.

The tech giant may be what made the Android platform huge but it hasn’t really been successful when coming up with its own Android phones. There was the Nexus line but that one caused Google some headaches and millions of dollars. Google had to pay a settlement for the boot loop problem on the Nexus 6P. The issue has been going on for several years but it’s only now the payments are being sent out.

The first-gen Google Pixel was also reported with some hardware issues. Google once again settled and it may need to do another one as it can potentially face a new lawsuit that involves the Pixel 3.

Google’s 2018 flagship phone was reported with a number of issues including the stuttering camera, slow performance, flashing on the ambient display, camera app crashing, and vibration notification interruption. There’s also that issue of text messages suddenly disappearing from units plus issues of overheating, phone shutting down while charging, memory management bug, and limited 10W charging of Pixel 3 to Pixel Stand.

That’s a long list there but Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP (CSK&D) wants to focus on the camera and battery drain issues. The law firm has posted some information on its site and is currently searching for Pixel 3 phone owners who may have been affected by the issues. The firm wants people to share their experiences. They can fill out the form and pursue a lawsuit.

If you are one of the many that have problems with the Pixel 3, you can fill out the form HERE. You may be contacted to share your stories. Don’t be afraid. You may be paid a hefty amount if a settlement is made.