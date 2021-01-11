The OnePlus Band is now final and official. The Chinese OEM has just announced a new wearable device that will not only work as a smartwatch. It’s also a health and fitness tracker that can monitor your heart rate, sleep, and other physical activities. The OnePlus Band allows you to be “Smart Everywear”. We’re assuming this is the only new smartwatch offering from OnePlus after being confirmed and teased several times. It’s more of a fitness band but then again it comes with advanced features the other smartwatch models don’t even have.

The OnePlus Band comes equipped with a color dipslay, a heart rate monitor, and SpO2 sensors. It offers different sports modes and comes equipped with a small 1.1-inch color AMOLED display with touch controls. The 126×294 pixel resolution is enough for you to view the time, date, and different notifications.

For personalization, you can choose from the 37 different watch faces available. You can add to the already stored designs and even customized some of them. At a total of 22.6 grams (10.3g tracker and 12.3g rubber band), the wearable device is light.

The standard color of the rubber brand is black. You can buy other colors like the Navy and Tangerine Gray in India. The 12 exercise modes is joined by a Free Training option. Other features include 5ATM and IP68 water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, Zen Mode synchronization, music playback control, and remote camera shutter function as described.

OnePlus Band Features

The OnePlus Band works well with the OnePlus Health app. You can access data and track them with the help of the app . There is no mention of the battery capacity but the wearable device could last up to 17 days.

The OnePlus Band is priced INR2,799. Discounted launch price is INR2,499 which is around $35. The additional band from OnePlus costs INR 399 ($5.50). Official market release is unknown but the wearable device should be available soon.