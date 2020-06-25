The OnePlus Z mid-range phone is arriving soon. It may not be called as the OnePlus Z based on new information we gathered. The more affordable smartphone from the Chinese OEM has been kept a mystery but we believe we’ll know it soon as the OnePlus Nord. The name was sighted on Instagram–from OnePlus’ very own OnePlusLiteZThing account. It’s private but you know how things are shared fast on the web. The image was simple. It was showing a Nord branding on a card.

Twitter user Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) shared a copy of the already deleted image. Nord means ‘north’. The photo doesn’t say much about the phone but the subject appears to be a promo card.

There is a ‘Here’s to the first 100–‘ text written which could be for the first 100 customers who will buy OnePlus’ next smartphone offering. We hope to see the device as it’s been rumored to arrive as a mid-ranger this July.

We only know a few details about the OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord. It may use a Snapdragon 765 chipset with 5G and not MediaTek. An old OnePlus Z image showed a flat-screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It can be assumed the new model will be part of a new OnePlus smartphone series that will roll out soon.

The new phone series will also be joined by a new OnePlus TV series as we mentioned last week. The phone will probably include the new OnePlus Launcher v4.5 with ‘swipe down to access Shelf’ action. We doubt it will have the 65W Super Warp charging tech we’ve been saying the OnePlus 8T Pro may get.

Out of the box, the smartphone can already run on Android 11 Beta. OnePlus doesn’t really settle. We’re looking forward to whatever ‘New Beginnings’ means. Who’s excited about the new OnePlus phone?