The OnePlus Z phone was first heard yesterday. We noted it is an upcoming mid-ranger with a flat display. It is expected in July so we are looking forward to more information and images that would be leaked in the coming weeks and months before the official, public launch. A July launch is unusual for OnePlus because the company usually reveals new products around April and October each year. After the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the OnePlus Z may be next.

A phone of what is said to be the OnePlus Z has been leaked recently. Rumor has it this model was supposed to come with the OnePlus 8 series. We all know it didn’t make the cut but the product is now ready, if not, maybe soon.

The hands-on photo here is believed to be of the OnePlus Z. It comes with a flat-display, Optic AMOLED screen, in-display fingerprint sensor, and a punch-hole camera in the middle. It’s not yet confirmed but instead of Snapdragon, the device will be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset.

OnePlus Z is also believed to come with 128GB or 256GB built-in storage, 8GB of RAM, and a triple rear camera system. If this is the mid-range phone offering from OnePlus, then what will happen to the OnePlus 8T? It’s not clear but it’s nice to know OnePlus is still going to offer a mid-range smartphone.

The OnePlus Z may arrive with a large 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass, onscreen fingerprint sensor, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and a 4000mAh battery. When it comes to imaging, there will be the three rear shooters: 48MP + 16MP + 12MP camera. The phone will run on Android 10 OS with Oxygen OS.