The OnePlus TV Q1 series was introduced almost a year ago. It was back in September when the Chinese OEM delivered its promise some three years ago that it would come up with a smart TV that is really smart and with premium quality. The OnePlus Q1 series was born, offering excellent image quality. There is a high color gamut QLED panel screen used. There is also a dedicated picture processor to ensure images run without any issue or problem especially with the display.

OnePlus has teamed up with industry experts to ensure display performance is of the highest standards. With its success, the company is rolling out two new OnePlus TV models. They will be more affordable as they are meant for the entry-level and mid-range tiers. OnePlus will unveil the new smart TVs on July 2.

The price will be lower but the quality will still remain premium. OnePlus has shared how it is working to ensure this quality. It checks the DCI-P3 as it brings vivid colors. Color performance can be measure by looking at the color gamut. DCI-P3 is better compared to Rec 709 because it supports HDR video. Its range is 26% bigger compared to DCI-P3.

You may notice the richer green and red ranges. With top DCI-P3, you can achieve the best color experience. 100% coverage can’t be achieved but more than 90% is very good and acceptable already. The new OnePlus TV models may even reach 93%.

It’s the OnePlus Cinematic Display that brings impressive picture quality. OnePlus has also added Gamma Engine to process enhancements which may include noise reduction, anti-aliasing, color space mapping, dynamic contrast, MEMC, and super-resolution. Expect sharper and more fluid videos. The new TVs will still come with Dolby Vision certification.