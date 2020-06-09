After the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, the Chinese OEM that “never settles” is expected to introduce a new phone. A mid-range device will be announced sometime in July. As we mentioned a couple of months ago, it will arrive with a flat display. An image surfaced on the web of a phone with such a screen and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus Z is also said to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset with 5G. This means no MediaTek for this model.

The OnePlus Z is set to be announced next month. Now there is information it will launch exactly on July 10 in India. It’s not sure if the OnePlus Z is the final name. There is a possibility it will be called the OnePlus 8 Lite.

OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus Z in India because it is the brand’s biggest market. OnePlus is popular in this emerging market so don’t be surprised if you see or hear more details coming from the country. It’s not clear if OnePlus will still stage a live event but to be honest, we highly doubt that.

The OnePlus Z specs are as follows: a large 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with 90Hz display, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB onboard storage. The camera system includes three shooters: 48MP primary, 16MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. In front is a 16MP selfie shooter underneath that punch hole. The OnePlus Z or OnePlus 8 Lite is also said to come with a decent 4300 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

When it comes to price, it’s only a mid-range phone offering so it will be affordable. By affordable we mean ₹24,990 which is about $330 in the United States. That can be good news to OnePlus fans who are now served with more expensive flagships at about a $600-$700 price point.